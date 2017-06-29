Making six figures? Dot.com says Spokane among the best places to...

The city ranks fifth among the best places to live in the West for those earning $100,000, according to MagnifyMoney.com, a website that offers consumer reviews and comparisons of various financial products. Spokane is among five Washington communities ranked in the West's top 10, according to a survey of 381 major metros across the U.S., 66 of them in the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.