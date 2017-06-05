Knutzen - Parnell

WINDY FOR POMEROY... PULLMAN...UNIONTOWN...AND MAYVIEW MONDAY EVENING AND NIGHT... .West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph will increase Monday afternoon in the lee of the Cascades and spread into southeastern Washington in the evening. The strongest Sara Parnell and Shaun Knutzen were married May 20 at the Mazama Ranch House in Mazama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.