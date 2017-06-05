Inmate charged in jail rape and assault
The man accused of beating and raping a fellow inmate was charged Tuesday by the Chelan County Prosecutor's Office. Robert Anthony Lyon, 27, of Wenatchee, is charged with second-degree assault with sexual motivation, second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
