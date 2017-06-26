Heat Relief
Sunday's heat brought sweet relief for friends and neighbors on Utah Street in Wenatchee as Kenneth Brown's chore of washing the car turned into a splash zone on the sidewalk. From the front of the line, Kyler Mecham, 6, Natalyn Adams, 3, and Anthony Macon and others take their turn getting in the way of Brown's job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC