Grassland wildfires in Eastern Washington grow, prompt urgent evacuations

Fires in grasslands east of the Cascades continued to expand through Wednesday morning, forcing evacuations as firefighters face another day of difficult weather. About 360 firefighters were working to slow their spread, said Holly Krake, the information officer for the team managing the Spartan, Sutherland Canyon and Straight Hollow fires.

