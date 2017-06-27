Fire evacuation orders issued in nort...

Fire evacuation orders issued in northwestern Grant County as...

13 hrs ago

Smoke from the Sutherland Canyon fire as seen from Willow Springs Road in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff's has issued a level 1 evacuation notice for the area of Trinidad in Grant County, southeast of Wenatchee, as brush and grass fires continue to spread.

