Feds sue Stemilt in sex discrimination claim
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a federal suit Monday against Stemilt Growers, saying the Wenatchee-based agriculture giant ignored a field supervisor's sexual harassment of an employee and retaliated against the employee for reporting it. The firm's actions violated Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employer discrimination on the basis of sex, the EEOC suit claims.
