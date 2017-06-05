Education notebook: Northwest Christian students create special...
Lisa Greer, the schools' home living instructor, and her students delivered "PICC Pal" pillows for young patients at the children's hospital. According to the district website, "the pillows are meant to go between the child's skin and their PICC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
