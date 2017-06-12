Concept unveiled for eastside's Gatew...

Concept unveiled for eastside's Gateway Project

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

An aging gas station at one of the city's busiest intersections will likely be transformed into an open-air event space and park, consultants told the East Wenatchee City County on Tuesday. Called the Gateway Project, the $528,000 redevelopment of the southwest corner where Ninth Street crosses Valley Mall Parkway will serve as a community plaza, a welcoming entry to the city's old downtown and a pedestrian link to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail a half-block away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC