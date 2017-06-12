Concept unveiled for eastside's Gateway Project

An aging gas station at one of the city's busiest intersections will likely be transformed into an open-air event space and park, consultants told the East Wenatchee City County on Tuesday. Called the Gateway Project, the $528,000 redevelopment of the southwest corner where Ninth Street crosses Valley Mall Parkway will serve as a community plaza, a welcoming entry to the city's old downtown and a pedestrian link to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail a half-block away.

