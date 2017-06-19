Community Connections | Valley's first-ever Pride Festival is Saturday

The Wenatchee Valley on Saturday will host its first official Pride Festival, a celebration of the LGBTQ community and its allies. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in East Wenatchee and will feature food, musical performances, guest speakers and a photo booth, with a rally to follow in Memorial Park.

