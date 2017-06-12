Community Action kicks off free summer program
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will be hosting their 3rd Annual Summer Food and Fun Program. Summer Food and Fun is a free summer meal program that aims to provide Wenatchee Valley families with activities and educational opportunities throughout the summer.
