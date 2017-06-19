Chelan County considers expanding Stemilt compost facility

After listening to concerns from neighbors on Wednesday about odor, contaminated wells and airborne bacteria, the Chelan County hearing examiner will decide in the next two weeks whether to allow a composting site south of Wenatchee to double its output. First permitted in 2008, the Stemilt World Famous Compost facility at 4471 Stemilt Hill Road is seeking to amend its conditional use permit to produce 60,000 cubic yards of compost each year.

