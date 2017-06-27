Baseball great Julio Cruz to swing through Wenatchee
Baseball great Julio Cruz - who held the Mariners' base-stealing record for 25 years - will be in Wenatchee all day Thursday for appearances at a number of venues, including that night's AppleSox game against the Port Angeles Lefties. Sponsored by the Chelan County PUD, "Julio Cruz Day in Chelan County" will launch at 9 a.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Field with the Mariners' former second
