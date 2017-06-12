Art of Community | Staying grounded: Film success hasn't changed Nate Lewis
If you happen to bump into Nate Lewis around town, you would never guess that the East Wenatchee native has built an impressive career in movies and film. Being seen as just a regular guy around town is just fine with Lewis - that's precisely who he is: A humble but gifted screenwriter and producer who has remained in touch with his roots and values.
