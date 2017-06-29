AppleSox triumph in wild 8-7 comeback over Lefties
On a night when the AppleSox honored original Seattle Mariners' second baseman Julio Cruz during pregame festivities, Wenatchee rallied from a three-run deficit to complete a wild 8-7 comeback win over the Port Angeles Lefties that rang with joyous echoes of the M's magical '95 run. The 'Sox infectious 'Refuse To Lose' attitude held most of the 1,276 in attendance at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium in their seats until the very end.
