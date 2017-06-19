AppleSox take road series with GreyWolves in 10-2 statement win
On a night when the Seattle Mariners laid a similar beating on the Astros, the Wenatchee AppleSox pounded the south division cellar dwelling Gresham GreyWolves 10-2 in front of an estimated crowd of 211 at Oslund Field in Gresham to take their fifth series of the season. One night after getting completely outclassed in a 15-2 loss to Gresham, the 'Sox outhit the GreyWolves 11-6 and Evan Johnson hit his seventh home run of the year as Wenatchee For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC