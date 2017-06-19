AppleSox surrender lead in ninth, fall 7-6 to GreyWolves
With the series win already behind them, the Wenatchee AppleSox let their foot off the gas in their third contest against the Gresham GreyWolves on Monday at Paul Thomas Sr. Field, losing 7-6. The 'Sox saw a spark of their snowballing offense in a five-run rally in the fourth inning but floundered offensively in the other eight frames.
