AppleSox snare non-league victory with 7-5 win over Merchants

Over the course of a short while in the early part of this season the Wenatchee Applesox have built momentum and are ready to catch fire after a 7-5 win over the Everett Merchants at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium in a non-league contest Sunday. Jack Machtolf gave the AppleSox an early cushion with a solo home run and Alex Gonzalez hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

