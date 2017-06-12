AppleSox fall 2-1 to Bend in extra-innings

For the first time since their season opening sweep at the hands of Walla Walla, the Wenatchee AppleSox find themselves on the losing end of a series after squandering what may have been the finest start of the year by an AppleSox pitcher en route to a 2-1 extra inning loss to the Bend Elks at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.