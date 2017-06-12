Animal control officials seeking info related to Rock Island dog attack
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is asking for information related to an incident in which a dog charged and knocked down a young boy in Rock Island. About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a medium sized dog with long, black hair attacked the 11- or 12-year-old boy near the corner of Rock Island Drive and North Garden Avenue, said Dawn Davies, Humane Society executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC