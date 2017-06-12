Animal control officials seeking info...

Animal control officials seeking info related to Rock Island dog attack

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is asking for information related to an incident in which a dog charged and knocked down a young boy in Rock Island. About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a medium sized dog with long, black hair attacked the 11- or 12-year-old boy near the corner of Rock Island Drive and North Garden Avenue, said Dawn Davies, Humane Society executive director.

