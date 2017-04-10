WVC softball team splits pair with North Idaho

In a matchup between two of the top softball teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference's East Region, the Wenatchee Valley Knights and visiting North Idaho Cardinals split a doubleheader Sunday at North Rotary Park in Wenatchee. In the opening game, the Knights trailed 5-1 in the third inning before scoring eight unanswered runs, including four in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a 9-5 win.

