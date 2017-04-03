Winners announced for Wenatchee piano competition
The Wenatchee Valley Music Teachers Association announced the winners of its annual Wenatchee Chapter Piano Competition held March 17 at Grace Lutheran Church. State recital winners are Tanner Burns of East Wenatchee who played "Toccata" by Khachaturian, and Emma Nixon of Peshastin who played "The Cat and the Mouse" by Copland.
