Prep Monday: Wenatchee boys golf team edges Eisenhower to win Big 9 POD No. 3
The Wenatchee boys golf team got back to winning ways Monday. After finishing second in the second POD of the Columbia Basin Big Nine season, the Panthers found themselves back in the winner's circle Monday at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee as they edged Eisenhower by two strokes to win the team championship.
