Is a lawnmower a vehicle? Supreme Court must decide

The case of a Wenatchee man charged with vehicle theft goes to the state Supreme Court next month, where justices must determine if a Craftsman riding lawnmower qualifies as a "vehicle" under criminal law. After Joshua Michael Barnes was arrested for stealing the lawnmower in 2015, Chelan County prosecutors brought a charge of motor vehicle theft.

