Heroes recognized during annual celebration
The Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red cross recognized several locals at its Hometown Heroes Celebration held March 23 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Ski patrol volunteers Leighla Craig, Andrew Scott, Becky Aldrich and Mike Lynch were recognized for coming to the aid of an unconscious skier on Mission Ridge.
