Hazardous tree removal Wednesday at L...

Hazardous tree removal Wednesday at Lake Wenatchee

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Motorists traveling Cedar Brae Road along Lake Wenatchee's south shore may encounter 15-minute delays Wednesday, as a Chelan County crew works to remove a hazardous tree. Work to remove the dead tree will happen between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to a flagger-controlled, single lane from milepost 2.46 to milepost 2.48, Chelan County Public Works said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chelan County was issued at April 06 at 2:22PM PDT

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC