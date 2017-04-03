Hazardous tree removal Wednesday at Lake Wenatchee
Motorists traveling Cedar Brae Road along Lake Wenatchee's south shore may encounter 15-minute delays Wednesday, as a Chelan County crew works to remove a hazardous tree. Work to remove the dead tree will happen between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to a flagger-controlled, single lane from milepost 2.46 to milepost 2.48, Chelan County Public Works said in a news release.
