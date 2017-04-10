Everyday Business | Eat up: Mama D's expands to South Wenatchee

Everyday Business | Eat up: Mama D's ...

Eat up: Mama D's expands to South Wenatchee

Bus riders and local restaurant buffs are all grins now that food service has returned to Columbia Station, the South Wenatchee transit mall for Link, Northwestern Trailways and the nearby Amtrak stop. Mama D's at the Depot, which opened Monday, delivers a wide-ranging menu of sandwiches , turkey and veggie wraps, hot dogs, nachos, "big" salads, homemade potato and macaroni salads, baked treats , parfaits and much more.

