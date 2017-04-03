Dustin Hays releases second album, first vinyl 'Acid Rain'
For years, Dustin Hays has been collecting vinyl of local musicians, and this week, for the first time, he'll be releasing vinyl of his own. His second-ever album, "Acid Rain," will be released Friday at Wally's House of Booze in Wenatchee.
