Disputed water-extension plan likely won't happen

Public outcry will likely quash the Bear Mountain Water District's attempt to force 155 property owners along Lake Chelan's south shore to pay for a $2.5 million municipal water line, the district's lawyer said Thursday. "I don't think it's going to happen," Wenatchee attorney Mark Peterson said of the fate of district commissioners' Feb. 15 decision to move forward with a plan to create the "Lake Frontage Utility Local Improvement District " For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.