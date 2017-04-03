Disputed water-extension plan likely ...

Disputed water-extension plan likely won't happen

1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Public outcry will likely quash the Bear Mountain Water District's attempt to force 155 property owners along Lake Chelan's south shore to pay for a $2.5 million municipal water line, the district's lawyer said Thursday. "I don't think it's going to happen," Wenatchee attorney Mark Peterson said of the fate of district commissioners' Feb. 15 decision to move forward with a plan to create the "Lake Frontage Utility Local Improvement District "

