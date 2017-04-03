Chamber 'gears up' to relocate in May

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has piqued our curiosity about their new location with a 24-second YouTube video that features the group's communications coordinator Jerri Barkley and a giant elevator gear. Just so you know, the Chamber is planning to pack up its brochures, wine-tasting equipment and arsenal of superlatives about the region for a move to new digs in the Dore Building at the corner of North Wenatchee Avenue and Second Street in Wenatchee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.