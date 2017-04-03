Chamber 'gears up' to relocate in May
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has piqued our curiosity about their new location with a 24-second YouTube video that features the group's communications coordinator Jerri Barkley and a giant elevator gear. Just so you know, the Chamber is planning to pack up its brochures, wine-tasting equipment and arsenal of superlatives about the region for a move to new digs in the Dore Building at the corner of North Wenatchee Avenue and Second Street in Wenatchee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC