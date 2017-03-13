WVC hosts Diversity Justice Day for Youth March 28
More than 300 students are set to attend the fifth Diversity Justice Day for Youth March 28 at Wenatchee Valley College. The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Smith Gym, Van Tassell Center and Wenatchi Hall, is designed to increase the number of local minority students seeking a career in the law and justice system.
