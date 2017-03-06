Woman charged with multiple child sex counts

Douglas County sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested Stephanie Mary Ferguson, 36. Prosecutors formally charged her Monday with three counts of third-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation and one of third-degree child molestation. Sheriff's Detective Jason DeMyer began investigating the case in January, after the 14-year-old alleged victim disclosed instances of sexual contact with Ferguson, beginning when the girl was 13. The most recent instance charged in the case allegedly occurred last August, the earliest around December 2015 or January 2016, according to court records.

