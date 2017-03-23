Winners announced for annual high sch...

Winners announced for annual high school art show

The 38th Annual Regional High School Art Show is on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center through May 6. Regional Awards were presented March 11 to the winners in eight different categories plus "Best of Show" at this year's award ceremony. Jurors chose from pieces submitted by students from 15 North Central Washington schools, with the "Best of Show" selections advancing to statewide competition in Olympia in April.

