Wild's impressive season recognized with three more awards
The Wenatchee Wild have enjoyed a tremendous season, and their accomplishments did not go unnoticed as British Columbia Hockey League coaches voted on Annual Awards. Wenatchee was represented in three categories and after the final votes were cast, the Wild claimed all three, as announced by the BCHL Thursday afternoon.
