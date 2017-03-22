Wild season over after 3-2 loss to Chiefs
The Wenatchee Wild's season came to end on Wednesday night when the Chilliwack Chiefs came from behind to win 3-2, completing the 4-0 Mainland Division finals sweep over Wenatchee at Prospera Centre north of the border. Playing shorthanded early in the series, the Wild were not at full strength and Chilliwack took advantage to sweep Wenatchee in four games.
