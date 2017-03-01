Wild get their fill | Wenatchee beats Prince George 6-1 to take 2-0 series lead

Dakota Raabe scored Wenatchee's first goal of the Wild's 6-1 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Sunday evening and immediately went for Wenatchee's newest fad celebration: "The Feed Me." Raabe started scooping invisible food into his mouth as if to say, "Keep giving me chances to score and I'll continue to eat you up."

