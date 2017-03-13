Wild and Chiefs set to do battle in Mainland Division finals
When the Wenatchee Wild start their series with the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday night at Town Toyota Center, they will do so with a bit of revenge on their minds. In this exact scenario a season ago, the Chiefs ousted the Wild in five games in the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division finals.
