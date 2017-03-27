WHS assistant athletic trainer receiv...

WHS assistant athletic trainer receives national service award

Larry Howe, MS, ATC, LAT, Wenatchee High School Assistant Athletic Trainer and substitute teacher in the Wenatchee School District, was awarded the prestigious National Athletic Trainers Association Athletic Trainer Service Award. The Award recognizes NATA members for their contributions to the athletic training profession as a volunteer at the local and state levels.

