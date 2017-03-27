Wenatchee residents busted in Missouri for almost 50 pounds of pot
Three Wenatchee residents and a Florida man were arrested March 22 in Missouri after a state trooper found 47 pounds of marijuana and two handguns in a Honda Civic they were traveling in about 50 miles north of Kansas City. The driver, Elias Ramirez-Aguilar, of Wenatchee, Rosario Perez-Rodriguez, of Wenatchee, Beatriz Luna-Serato, of Wenatchee, and Guillermo Cortez-Guzman, of Florida, were stopped by State Patrol on Interstate 29 in Andrew County, according to a press release from
