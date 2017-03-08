Volunteers clean up former encampment site
Photos courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office: Volunteers work to clean up Dale Reiner's strip of Skykomish River property Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 south of the Lewis Street Bridge. Nearly 100 volunteers cleared 26,600 pounds of debris from a strip of private property south of Monroe along the Skykomish River on Saturday, Feb. 25. The garbage was largely a result of homeless encampments, the occupants of which were issued a no-trespassing order by property owner Dale Reiner in December.
