Veterinarian named to oversee Humane Society medical programs

A new in-house veterinarian has been named by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to oversee its shelter medicine and spay-neuter programs. Dr. Brad Crauer, a 1991 graduate of Iowa State University, has over 20 years experience as a veterinarian in private practice and emergency and shelter facilities, said Dawn Davies, WVHS executive director.

