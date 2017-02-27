Two aluminum towns looking for a way ...

Two aluminum towns looking for a way forward

We've heard the stories of two Alcoa towns this week, the smelter in Wenatchee, Washington which shut down, putting hundreds out of work, and one here in the North Country, where politicians have kept Alcoa's smelter in Massena open, saving 600 jobs until March 2019. Mitchell Hartman, senior reporter for Marketplace's Entrepreneurship Desk, recently traveled to both places to compare how they're doing today.

