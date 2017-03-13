The Hat Project announces change in donation locations
Aida Bound of The Hat Project will be moving and can no longer accept donations for the program at her current address. Donations can still be dropped off at Washington Trust Bank locations in East Wenatchee, 523 Valley Mall Parkway, and Wenatchee, 759 S. Wenatchee Ave. and 1851 N. Wenatchee Ave. The Hat Project is an organization of volunteers who make hats, scarves, mittens and afghans for children who need them in our communities.
