The Hat Project announces change in d...

The Hat Project announces change in donation locations

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Aida Bound of The Hat Project will be moving and can no longer accept donations for the program at her current address. Donations can still be dropped off at Washington Trust Bank locations in East Wenatchee, 523 Valley Mall Parkway, and Wenatchee, 759 S. Wenatchee Ave. and 1851 N. Wenatchee Ave. The Hat Project is an organization of volunteers who make hats, scarves, mittens and afghans for children who need them in our communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb 21 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb 20 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb 20 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 20 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC