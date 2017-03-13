Thanks, Wilf
While attending a celebration in honor of the late Wilfred Woods, chairman of the board of The Wenatchee World, people put tulips at the base of "River Run," an Art on the Avenues visiting sculpture sponsored by the Woods Family. The event started at the Numerica Performing Arts Center with music and speeches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
|Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14)
|May '16
|Go Blue Forever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC