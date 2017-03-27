Strings attached
Bathed in sunlight, Esmeralda Valencia, 17, Wenatchee, tries playing a mariachi-style harp for the first time in a workshop of first-time harp players Friday at the Mariachi Northwest Festival in the Town Toyota Center. The acoustic music shop called Dusty Springs from Seattle brought over about ten harps they built to let the students try.
