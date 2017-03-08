Robotics teams compete in state tourn...

Robotics teams compete in state tournament Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

More than 100 robotics teams from elementary, middle and high schools will compete in the 2017 Washington State VEX Robotics Tournament Saturday at Central Washington University. CWU GEAR UP will be represented by seven high school teams and 11 middle school teams from schools in Tonasket, Quincy and Wenatchee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb 21 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb 20 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb 20 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 20 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Chelan County was issued at March 09 at 11:58AM PST

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC