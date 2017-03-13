Quick, quirky and very green
Wenatchee's self-proclaimed "Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the World" this Friday around 7 p.m. might be the solution. In a tradition begun by then-Mayor Jim Lynch in 1979, a merry band of townsfolk aims to pack a full route of fun into one half block, starting at the corner of Orondo Avenue and Mission Street.
