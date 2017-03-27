Presentation tells the tale of a rescue pup on a rescued trail
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host Willie Weir's "Tiva to Tekoa: A rescue dog travels a rescued trail" presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 4. Weir and his partner Kat Marriner will share their experiences of biking the John Wayne Pioneer Trail with their rescue dog Tiva. The couple have been traveling the world and cycling for 20 years.
