Prep Monday: Wenatchee girls golf team wins CBBN Pod No. 1
The Wenatchee girls golf team won the Columbia Basin Big Nine's POD No. 1 at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club on Monday afternoon and were led by junior Taylor Takasugi, who shot an 89. Takasugi finished 11 strokes behind medalist Cassie Kim, of Davis.
