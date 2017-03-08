Old news | Change of command at the State Patrol
C.W. Wilmeroth has returned from the annual Fruit Jobbers Convention in New Orleans and has announced plans to build a frost-proof addition to his present warehouse, with a full basement, main floor and second floor. Wilmeroth's present warehouse is the largest independent storage house in Wenatchee and the new facility will more than double his storage capacity.
